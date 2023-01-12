Vote for the ABC22/FOX44 Top Plays of the Week Nominees
- Rice’s, Matthew Senesac, Steals & Scores
- Burlington’s, Ty Spellman, Snipes Top Corner
- UVM’s, Lara Beecher, Goes Top Shelf
- Plattsburgh State’s, Eli Shiller, Closes Back Door
by: Ken Drake
