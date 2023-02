Here are the latest ABC22/FOX44 Top Plays of the Week Nominees for Feb. 6th – Feb. 9th

Burlington’s, Noah McDonald, Pokes The Ball to His Advantage Saranac Lake’s, Landon Ladue, Beats the Buzzer Northeastern Clinton’s, Peter Judkins, Swings the Glove UVM’s, Oskar Autio, Blocks Breakaway

VOTE HERE for your favorite, results coming up on Thursday Night 10pm on FOX, 11pm on ABC