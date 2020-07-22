ACT returns to Thunder Road on July 26

The American Canadian Tour is headed back to Barre for an event nearly three months in the making.

Originally set for early May, the Community Bank N.A. 150 marks the third ACT event of the season, and will kick off at Thunder Road this Sunday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday’s event will be the 74th ACT event at Thunder Road since the ACT Late Model tour was founded in 1992.

Limited attendance is permitted for the event, with $25 adult tickets and tickets $5 for children 12 and under. Advance ticket sales are available here.

Northeast Sports Network will once again offer a live pay-per-view stream for $25 and can be found here.