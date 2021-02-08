After two weeks off, UVM men’s hoops is healthy

Vermont men’s hoops returned to the hardwood for the first time in two weeks. The Catamounts haven’t played a game since Jan. 17.

UVM is riding a five-game win streak and back to back series sweeps over Binghamton and Maine. During the Cats two-week pause, the team had a chance to heal minor injuries are gear up for Stony Brook.

Co-captain Stef Smith spoke with us as the Cats returned to activity. “I think a lot of nagging injuries the guys had including myself, healed up which is a blessing in disguise” said Smith.

“Now that we see ourselves at the top of the conference standings we really see how important each game is moving forward” said Smith.

Vermont hosts Stony Brook for a conference series Feb. 13 and 14 at Patrick Gym. Opening tip for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m.