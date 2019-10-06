Albany runs past UVM men’s soccer

The UVM men’s soccer team hosted conference rival Albany Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field, hoping to reverse the recent narrative of the series.

The last time the Catamounts beat the Great Danes was 2013, and Albany added another win on Saturday, topping the Cats 3-1 for its first conference win of the season.

Vermont, however, struck first just five minutes into the match. Rasmus Tobinski wrangled a loose ball, took a few touches, and blasted in a goal far post past the Albany keeper.

After that, it was all Great Danes. Albany netted the equalizer late in the first half when Andreas Assiotis found the back of the net on a left-footed strike.

The game remained tied 1-1 until the 78th minute of the game. Albany took the lead as Bjarki Ragnar hopped up for a contested header in the box and buried it into the corner of the Vermont net.

The Danes held onto that 2-1 advantage until Austin DaSilva added an insurance goal in the final minutes to seal the 3-1 win for Albany.

With the win, the Great Danes improve to 4-4-1 while Vermont moves to 5-4 this season.

Next up, UVM hits the road to take on Dartmouth on Tuesday, October 8 at 7:00 p.m. in Hanover, N.H.