Amanda Conway breaks Norwich goals record

Norwich senior forward Amanda Conway (Methuen, Mass. / Boston Shamrocks (JWHL)) became the Cadets’ all-time scorer in a 5-0 win at Southern Maine on Saturday.

#2 becomes #1! @conwayswag2 becomes @norwich_whockey's all-time goals leader with her 94th career tally today. Check out some of the others she scored along the way! @NorwichCadets @NCAAIceHockey @NCAADIII pic.twitter.com/x7ff4cMGsG — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) December 7, 2019

Conway passed Julie Fortier ’12 with a second-period goal against the Huskies to push her career total to 94 tallies.

The senior also moved into ninth in the NCAA DIII record books.

She is still chasing Fortier’s progam point total of 175. As of this post, Conway has 148 career points.

Conway set single-season Norwich scoring records with 34 goals and 60 points in her sophomore campaign.

Norwich returns to action against Plattsburgh on Sunday, January 5.