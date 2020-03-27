Amanda Conway wins 2020 Laura Hurd Award

Third time proved to be the charm for Norwich senior forward Amanda Conway.

Conway was a finalist for the Laura Hurd Award the past two seasons, but she finally took home the prize, along with her third-straight NEHC player of the year honor.

The Methuen, Mass. native claims the award after she led the Division III ranks with 32 goals and 59 points, and capped off a hockey career at the top of the all-time ranks.

Conway finished her Norwich tenure as the program-leader in goals and points, and also found herself in many top-five categories. Her 116 goals are third, behind Plattsburgh’s Elizabeth Gibson (120) and Elmira’s Laura Hurd (120). They both reached that mark at the end of the 2005 season.

Conway is joined on the AHCA all-american first team by teammate and junior defender Samantha Benoit, who posted a position-best 35 points this season. Plattsburgh junior forward Annie Katonka also earned a spot on the first team with 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists).

The second team is filled out by Plattsburgh senior defender Hannah Kiraly and junior defender Erin McArdle. Middlebury junior forward Madie Leidt lands on the second team after a 35-point season, and Norwich senior captain Sophie McGovern closes out the list on the heels of the third best scoring mark in Division III this season (19 goals, 25 assists).