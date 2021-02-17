America East basketball announces changes to 2021 playoff format

Postseason spread out over three weeks, higher seeds will host semifinals, championship

The America East postseason is getting a last-minute shake up.

The conference announced changes to the 2021 playoff format in a press release on Wednesday afternoon, and higher seeds have become even more important.

Among the new changes are:

The regular season will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 21

#1 and #2 seeds will host semifinal matchups on Saturday, March 6

Playoff pods will now begin either Friday, Feb. 26 or Saturday, Feb. 27

Highest remaining seed will host championship game on Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m.

Originally, the semifinals and championship was set to be held at a predetermined campus site, but that has been scrapped with the new changes to the playoff format.

“We believe starting the postseason sooner will energize our teams and create an exciting and competitive three weeks of America East playoffs to cap this unique season,” America East Commissioner Amy Huchthausen said.