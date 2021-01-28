America East basketball reveals postseason format

Vermont men’s basketball’s top-two conference standing would go a long way in this newly-announced playoff format, but only if the team can find a way to play two more regular season games.
All eligible teams can play in this year’s conference tournament, according to a conference press release on Thursday, but teams must have played 12 Division I contests to become eligible.
As of right now, the Catamounts have only played ten games, and are currently on pause until Thursday, Feb. 4. It doesn’t look like Vermont will return to play until at least Saturday, Feb. 13 according to the current America East schedule.
If Vermont can return to action for just one more conference series, it would meet the criteria to qualify for postseason play. UAlbany (ten games played) and Maine (nine games played) are the other two America East men’s basketball to have not yet played the 12 Division I games required.
In this year’s America East postseason format, the top two seed will receive a bye straight to the semifinals, and the third and fourth seeds will host playoff “pods,” with the winner in each advancing to the semifinals.
Other details, according to the America East, include:
- The balance of each pod could be filled true to seed or by geographic proximity. Teams will not move more than one seed line when filling out the bracket.
- Each Playoff Pod champion will advance to Championship Week, setting up the conference’s final four teams to battle for the league title with both semifinals and the championship game at the same site.
- The men’s championship game is on Saturday, March 13 and will be carried on ESPN2 at 11 a.m.