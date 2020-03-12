America East Championship game to be played with no fans

Vermont men’s basketball is facing Hartford on Saturday in America East Playoffs Championship game. The No. 1 seeded Catamounts have earned home court advantage, but won’t have its home crowd there to offer support.

America East released a statement earlier this morning:

“Following consultation with its member institutions, the America East Conference announced today that it will restrict attendance at its men’s and women’s basketball championship games at the University of Vermont and Stony Brook University, respectively, this weekend. The decision was made based on new information, including the recommendation of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel, and under the advisement of public health officials to limit large gatherings due to coronavirus.

Attendance will be limited to essential gameday personnel from the participating institutions and conference staff in addition to credentialed media, ESPN personnel and family members of the participating teams. Fans who have already purchased tickets to either game will be refunded in full.

Both championship games will be televised nationally on ESPN networks. The women’s basketball championship game between #1 Stony Brook and #2 Maine from Island Federal Arena at Stony Brook University is Friday at 5 p.m. and will air on ESPNU. The men’s title game between #1 Vermont and #3 Hartford is Saturday at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN2. Both games will also be available on the ESPN app.

The conference will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate all new information as it becomes available and take any additional steps to ensure the health and well-being of participants and attendees as needed”

Local 22/44 will keep you covered on all the action from Saturday’s championship game at Patrick Gym. Opening tip is still set for 11 a.m.