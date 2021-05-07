America East Institution Hartford transitioning to Div. III

Hartford will begin active membership in DIII in September 2025

On Thursday evening, it was announced the University of Hartford will be transitioning to division III.

The University released the following statement:

“After more than a year of discussions and information gathering, the Board of Regents voted to begin the multi-year process of transitioning the University of Hartford’s intercollegiate athletic programs from Division I to Division III. As a result of careful consideration and due diligence, the Board determined that Division III’s approach to intercollegiate athletics better aligns with the University’s mission and goals of creating exceptional academic, co-curricular, and wellness experiences for all students”

The Hawks have been a member of the America East for over 30 years. Hartford men’s basketball made a historic run in the conference tournament in March upsetting Vermont and beating UMass Lowell in the America East Championship.

Hartford earned its first appearance in the NCAA tournament by an automatic bid. The Hawks were then knocked out in the first round by No. 1 Baylor.

The University announced it expects to be transitioned down to division III by September of 2025.

You can find more information on Hartford’s transition here.

HARTFORD,—The University of Hartford Board of Regents voted today to transition the University’s athletics programs from NCAA Division I to Division III. — Jeff Jacobs (@jeffjacobs123) May 7, 2021