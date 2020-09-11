America East Institution UAlbany suspends athletics due to cluster of COVID-19 cases

The UAlbany Great Danes are a member of America East and face the UVM Catamounts a handful of times throughout each athletic season. Most recently the Cats hosted UAlbany in March in a game celebrating senior night for the men’s basketball program.

UAlbany released a statement saying “As a result of a cluster of positive COVID-19 tess within our student athlete population, we are indefinitely pausing all athletic-related activities effective immediately” said Athletic Director Mark Benson.

Benson noted that the school will shift to weekly pool testing of all student-athletes.

America East will release schedules and more information on the winter season as it becomes available.

