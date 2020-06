Conference wants athletes to exercise their right to vote

The America East announced on Thursday that it would be making November 3rd a mandatory day off for all nine teams in the conference.

A men’s basketball coaching statement stated that the teams also “commit to hosting an an anti-racism event at a home game this year to shine the spotlight on discrimination and inequality.”

The statement from the conference added, “we commit to using our platforms to enact change that is so long overdue.”