America East takes steps toward returning to play

The America East Conference has released a plan to get sports back up and running this winter.

Basketball (men’s and women’s) is the first sport set to return, and while health and safety protocols are most instrumental to playing a season, the season schedule is also set to undergo drastic changes.

The conference included an outline for the season format in its press release on Sunday:

A full double round-robin schedule of 18 conference games.

A schedule format that consists of weekend series (Saturday and Sunday) where a team hosts the same opponent on back-to-back days for two games.

Starting conference play the weekend of December 19-20 with open weekends later in the season to accommodate any postponed games.

Preserving institutional discretion on playing non-conference games the first three weeks of the season.

The America East also announced that the 2021 Track & Field Championships have been canceled, but schools can make their own decisions on regular season competition. The swimming & diving regular season and championship schedule is being shifted to the spring.

Fall sports competition is also moving to the spring season, with a proposed season format as follows: