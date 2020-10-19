America East takes steps toward returning to play

The America East Conference has released a plan to get sports back up and running this winter.
Basketball (men’s and women’s) is the first sport set to return, and while health and safety protocols are most instrumental to playing a season, the season schedule is also set to undergo drastic changes.
The conference included an outline for the season format in its press release on Sunday:
- A full double round-robin schedule of 18 conference games.
- A schedule format that consists of weekend series (Saturday and Sunday) where a team hosts the same opponent on back-to-back days for two games.
- Starting conference play the weekend of December 19-20 with open weekends later in the season to accommodate any postponed games.
- Preserving institutional discretion on playing non-conference games the first three weeks of the season.
The America East also announced that the 2021 Track & Field Championships have been canceled, but schools can make their own decisions on regular season competition. The swimming & diving regular season and championship schedule is being shifted to the spring.
Fall sports competition is also moving to the spring season, with a proposed season format as follows:
- Cross Country: The Cross Country Championship will be held Friday, March 5 at a site to be determined.
- Field Hockey: A full round-robin schedule (8 games) starting on March 19 and ending on April 17 with the top four teams qualifying for the America East Championship on April 22 & 24.
- Men’s Soccer: A six-game schedule starting February 26 and commencing on April 9 with a four-team, single-site America East Championship set for April 15 and 17.
- Women’s Soccer: A six-game schedule starting March 7 and commencing on April 11 with a four-team, single-site America East Championship set for April 16 and 18.
- Volleyball: A double round-robin schedule (12 matches) starting February 28 and ending on March 29 with the top two teams qualifying for the America East Championship match on April 4.