Amherst football takes down Middlebury

The reigning NESCAC champions are struggling in the first half of the season. Amherst handled Middlebury 17-10. With the loss, the Panthers fall to 1-3 overall.

Middlebury starting quarterback Will Jernigan was injured during week three and did not dress for Saturday’s game against the Mammoths.

Amherst scored on its first drive of the game with a handoff up the middle from quarterback Mike Piazza to Kellen Field.

Middlebury responded with a 16 yard touchdown from backup quarterback Cole Kennon to Charlie Reinkemeyer.

The Panthers look to snap a two-game losing skid when they head to Colby on Saturday, October 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.