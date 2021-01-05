Anna Olson sweeps latest America East weekly awards

UVM freshman takes home third-straight Rookie of the Week honor, first Player of the Week nod

On the heels of Vermont women’s basketball’s sweep against UMBC, freshman standout Anna Olson is sweeping this week’s America East awards.

On top of claiming her third-straight Rookie of the Week award, Olson is also taking home the first conference Player of the Week honor of her career. It’s only the third time in America East women’s basketball history that a player has won both in the same week, and the first time since 2007 (Diana Delva, Hartford).

Olson was instrumental in UVM’s first series sweep of the season, and posted a career-high 19 points in Vermont’s game-one win, followed by 18 points and 10 rebounds in game two.

“Anna’s consistency has been huge for us,” UVM women’s basketball head coach Alisa Kresge said. “As a freshman, she’s really handling it well.”

Olson herself credits her teammates for allowing her to take chances in the early stages of her college career.

“If I make a mistake or turnover, they just kind of forget about it,” Olson said. “I know if I make a mistake, they’re not looking at me like I just lost the game. It’s all of us together, so I feel super comfortable out there.”

The Catamounts return home to host Binghamton for a weekend series starting Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.