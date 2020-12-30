Anna Olson wins second-straight America East weekly award

UVM freshman forward named Rookie of the Week once again

Vermont’s freshman standout is batting 1.000 in America East weekly awards so far.

Anna Olson took home her second conference Rookie of the Week honor in two weeks after the Cats split a back-to-back with NJIT.

In a game-one loss, Olson put up a career-high 17 points, and followed that up with seven points and a career-high four assists in UVM’s victory over the Highlanders on Monday.

The Minnesota native currently leads all America East freshman with a 10.8 point-average over four conference contests.

UVM continues its road stand at the start of the new year. The Catamounts travel to UAlbany to start a back-to-back on Saturday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m.