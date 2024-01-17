Plattsburgh, NY – The Saranac-Beekmantown boy’s hockey teams put on another big showing when they met up at the Ronald B. Stafford Field House on Tuesday night.

The first time they played this year, it would end in a 1-0 victory for visiting Beekmantown. But this time they were the home team, and this time it would be the visiting Spartans that would take a 5-2 advantage…one that would see Zach LaPier and his eagles make a come back for a higher scoring 6-5 win.

Highlights from another big Section 7 showdown, and hear from the winning team, in the video above.