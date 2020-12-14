Anthony Lamb returns to NBA free agency

Not long after Anthony Lamb made his first appearance with an NBA team, that NBA team sent him packing.

The former UVM star and two-time America East Player of the Year was waived by Detroit on Sunday night following a preseason game against the Knicks.

Lamb entered the game late in the fourth quarter, and recorded on rebound in four minutes played. He became the first former Catamount to make an NBA preseason appearance since Marcus Blakely in 2012.

The NBA regular season is set to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 22.