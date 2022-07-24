NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and had four RBIs to retake the major league lead, leading the New York Mets over the San Diego Padres 8-5 on Sunday night.

Alonso hit his 25th home run in a five-run sixth and added a RBI double high off the center-field wall in a three-run seventh that built an 8-1 lead. With 82 RBIs, he moved one ahead of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge heading into the first Subway Series game of the season at Citi Field on Tuesday night.

Eric Hosmer provided Musgrove (8-5) a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the sixth off Drew Smith (2-3), but the Mets rallied in the bottom half on the sweltering night and reopened a 1 1/2-game NL East lead over second-place Atlanta. New York avoided a three-game sweep and what would have been its first four-game losing streak this year.

After wasting a second-and-third, no-outs threat in the fifth, the Mets pressured again when Starling Marte singled leading off the sixth and Francisco Lindor doubled.

Pitching coach Ruben Niebla went to the mound, and Musgrove hung a 2-1 slider that Alonso hit into the left-field seats for a 3-1 lead.

Daniel Vogelbach, making his Mets debut, walked and scored when Luis Guillorme hit a perfectly placed two-out RBI single on a jam shot off Nick Martinez that dropped into shallow left as shortstop Ha-Seong Kim pulled up. Tomás Nido followed with an opposite-field RBI double that hopped off the right-center fence.

Rookie center fielder Esteury Ruiz allowed Alonso’s double against Steven Wilson to go over his glove and high off the wall, Mark Canha followed with an RBI infield hit on a slow roller, and third baseman Manny Machado threw past first for a run-scoring error.

Machado had three hits, included an RBI double in a three-run ninth off Joely Rodríguez. Edwin Díaz, energizing the crowd when he entered to Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet’s “Narco,” relieved with two on and got three outs for his 21st save in 24 chances.

Musgrove, 0-3 in his last five starts, didn’t allow a hit until the fifth but gave up four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He escaped trouble in the fifth by inducing three straight groundouts.

Vogelbach, acquired Friday from Pittsburgh, went 1 for 3 with a fifth-inning single. He had been 0 for 8 against Musgrove.

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco allowed six hits over five scoreless innings on the 90-degree night.

WEB GEM

New York’s Brandon Nimmo made a leaping catch against the center-field wall in the sixth to rob Austin Nola of a run-scoring extra-base hit.

PLUNKED BUT NO BASE

Machado struck out leading off the sixth when he was hit on a hand by a Smith changeup, but first base umpire Ángel Hernández ruled Machado swung at the 0-2 pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: CF Trent Grisham didn’t play, a day after leaving in the eighth following a collision with pitcher Chris Bassitt at first base. … INF C.J. Abrams (sore biceps) was out of the lineup for the second straight day. He felt better batting but still was sore when throwing, manager Bob Melvin said. … OF Wil Myers (right knee inflammation) will need additional minor league rehab games in the coming week. … LHP Drew Pomeranz threw about 20 pitches Saturday in his first simulated game following flexor tendon surgery last August. Melvin said Pomeranz likely will throw another simulated game.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (stress reaction in his right scapula) threw a side session at Citi Field and will make at least a fourth minor league rehab start. The 34-year-old right-hander, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, has not pitched in the major leagues since July 7 last year. … RHP Trevor May (right triceps inflammation) threw 14 pitches during a one-inning appearance for Double-A Binghamton.

Booth: ESPN and YES broadcaster David Cone worked his first game since the former big league pitcher had hip replacement surgery on July 11.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Sean Manaea (5-4, 4.11) is to start Monday night at Detroit against RHP Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.46).

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55) is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his last seven starts going into his Tuesday outing against LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24). Mets manager Buck Showalter said RHP Max Scherzer will start in Wednesday’s finale of the two-game series.

