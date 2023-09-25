CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow started for the Cincinnati Bengals in Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The star quarterback has been dealing with a calf injury but was a full participant in warmups without any obvious discomfort and went out for the Bengals’ first offensive series.

It wasn’t clear until just before the game whether Burrow would play. The injury occurred early in training camp, and he aggravated it late in the Bengals’ loss to Baltimore last week.

Burrow returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis, and on Saturday the team listed him as questionable.

The Bengals’ inactives were TE Irv Smith Jr., WR Trenton Irwin, RB Chris Evans, DT Jay Tufele, OL Jackson Carman, OL Trey Hill and CB DJ Ivey.

Inactives for the Rams included RB Zach Evans, OL Kevin Dotson, OL Warren McClendon and DL Earnest Brown IV.

The Rams elevated RB Royce Freeman and WR Austin Trammell to the active roster.

