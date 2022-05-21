TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Tiger Woods shot the worst round of his PGA Championship career Saturday, hitting two shots into the water, making five straight bogeys for the first time in a major championship and finishing with a 9-over 79 at Southern Hills.

It was 10 shots worse than his score on Friday, when he barely made the cut, and left him 12 over for the tournament.

Woods actually rallied down the stretch Saturday, playing the last five holes in 1 under. And when he rolled in a 36-footer for his only birdie at the par-4 15th, he finally allowed a smile to slip amid a round full of painful grimaces.

He narrowly avoided matching his worst round in a major championship, which came when he shot 10-over 81 during the third round of the 2002 British Open at Muirfield. That was the same year he won the Masters and U.S. Open.

12:45 p.m.

Kramer Hickock made perhaps the most incredible bogey of the PGA Championship during his third round Saturday.

Hickock had hit into the greenside bunker at the par-4 12th before his shot out of the sand caught the lip and bounced back toward him. The ball wound up hitting his foot, which would have been a penalty before a 2019 rules change, and it settled into his deep foot print in the sand in a nearly unplayable position.

With several inches of sand in the way, Hickock hammered at the ball but couldn’t get it out of the bunker.

This time, it rolled back to the bottom of the trap and gave Hickock a decent lie. And with his third shot out of the bunker, and his fifth on the hole, Hickock merely holed out for the crowd-pleasing bogey.

11:15 a.m.

Tiger Woods made an 8-footer for bogey at the par-4 ninth at the PGA Championship on Saturday for one of his worst nine-hole scores in a major. He finished the front side in 6-over 41 on a cold and windy morning at Southern Hills.

Woods hit his tee shot into the water at the second and made bogey. He hit another tee shot into the water at the sixth, then flubbed his pitch shot and made triple. He also missed a 7-footer for par at the seventh before his bogey at the ninth.

The final hole of the front side was an odd adventure.

Woods had driven into the fairway bunker 100 yards short of the green when his next shot buried into the lip, which rose sharply in front of him. Because Woods was no longer in the bunker, he was allowed a free drop within a club length of the spot, giving him a good lie in the fairway. He still missed the green from there.

10:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods put two shots in the water over his first six holes during the third round of the PGA Championship, including one on the par-3 sixth Saturday that eventually resulted in a triple bogey.

The trouble began at the par-4 second, when Woods found the meandering stream off the tee but managed to make bogey.

Four holes later, he hit another tee shot into the water at the 218-yard sixth and everything unraveled. He played from the drop area and hit into the rough left of the green, then left his pitch short of the putting surface. Woods finally chipped to within 2 feet and made the putt for a six that left him 7 over for the championship.

Woods did not have a penalty shot over his first two rounds at Southern Hills.

9:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods has picked up where he left off at the PGA Championship, but only briefly.

Woods one-putted five of his last six holes at the end of the second round, including a pair of 15-foot par putts, that allowed him to rally to make the cut at Southern Hills.

He began the third round by holing a 15-foot par putt. But on the second hole, Woods put his tee shot into the meandering stream. It was his first penalty shot of the week. He wound up with a bogey and was 4 over for the tournament. A conventional par on No. 3 left him 1 over for the round.

Temperatures have yet to top 60 degrees, and Louis Oosthuizen arrived wearing a full face scarf to cope with the chill.

Of the early starters, Webb Simpson is 2 under through four holes, but hardly making up much ground.

8 a.m.

Out with the wind, in with the rain at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

Southern Hills had about a half-inch of rain in the early morning hours, along with a lightning show that delayed the start of the third round by some 30 minutes. That left the course a little softer as it was starting to get firm.

Will Zalatoris has a one-shot lead and won’t tee off until early afternoon. On deck is Tiger Woods, who showed great fight in his finish for a 69 to make the cut by one.

Woods was 12 shots behind.

