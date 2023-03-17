How well do you know the women’s NCAA Tournament? Try your luck this AP trivia quiz about the history of March Madness. Don’t cheat!

1. Connecticut has won 11 national championships and Tennessee has won eight. Name the two schools tied for third with three titles each.

2. UConn accounts for six of the nine unbeaten seasons in the women’s college basketball. Name the three programs to have done it once.

3. Which player has scored more than 40 points twice in the same women’s NCAA Tournament?

4. Which player set the NCAA Tournament record with 14 steals in a single game?

5. What team had the most lopsided victory in tournament history but didn’t win the national championship that year? 6. Which player set the NCAA Tournament record with 27 rebounds in a single game? 7. Who is the first player to dunk twice in the same NCAA Tournament game? 8. Which team that holds the record for most points in an NCAA Tournament game failed to win the national championship that year?

9. The second- and third-most points scored in an NCAA Tournament game happened in the same game. Who were the teams and what was the final score?

10. Which player set the NCAA Tournament record with 14 blocked shots in a single game?

11. Who is the only defending national champion to fail to make the field the following year?

12. No 14-or 15-seed has ever won a game in the women’s tournament, but one No. 16 seed has. Name the team.

13. Which player set the NCAA Tournament record with 18 assists in a single game?

14. What player was named the Most Outstanding Player in four consecutive Final Fours?

15. Who is the only woman to be named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four without her team winning the championship?

16. What player scored a record 47 points in her team’s national championship victory?

17. Who did UConn beat in the most lopsided championship game in the tournament’s history?

18. Which team lost its only three NCAA championship game appearances, in consecutive seasons, to three different opponents?

19. Who hit the buzzer-beater to give North Carolina its lone women’s championship in 1994?

20. What is the biggest comeback a team has made in the title game to win the national championship?

21. Sheryl Swoopes holds the record for points in a half with 24. Who is second?

22. What team entered the 1998 tournament unbeaten, was seeded 16th and paired against also-unbeaten and No. 1 overall seed Tennessee?

23. Name the two teams that advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 2022.

24. Name the only school seeded lower than No. 7 to reach the Final Four.

25. What coach has the most losses in the Final Four?

ANSWERS

1. Baylor and Stanford.

2. Texas (1985-96), Tennessee (1997-98) and Baylor (2011-12).

3. Candice Wiggins, Stanford, 2008.

4. Ticha Penicheiro, Old Dominion, 1998.

5. Baylor, 119-30 against Texas Southern in 2017.

6. Anriel Howard, Texas A&M, 2016.

7. Candace Parker, Tennessee against Army, 2006.

8. Connecticut scored 140 against Saint Francis (Pennsylvania) in 2018.

9. Alabama 121, Duke 120, 1995 second round, in four overtimes.

10. Brittney Griner, Baylor, 2010.

11. Old Dominion won in 1985, missed the tourney in 1986.

12. Harvard beat Stanford in 1998.

13. Tasha Pointer, Rutgers, 2001.

14. Breanna Stewart, UConn, 2013-16.

15. Dawn Staley, Virginia in 1991.

16. Sheryl Swoopes, Texas Tech, 1993.

17. Louisville, 93-60 in 2013.

18. Auburn lost to Louisiana Tech in 1988, Tennessee in 1989 and Stanford in 1990.

19. Charlotte Smith.

20. 15 points by Notre Dame against Mississippi State in 2018.

21. Swoopes with 23 in the same game in 1993.

22. Liberty.

23. Creighton and South Dakota.

24. No. 9 Arkansas in 1998.

25. UConn’s Geno Auriemma with 11.

