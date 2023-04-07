AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Live updates from the second round Friday of the Masters (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

The second round of the Masters is done for the day after storms moved in and three pine trees toppled near spectators left of the 17th tee. Augusta National says no one was injured.

The round is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with more wind and rain in the forecast.

Brooks Koepka is the clubhouse leader at 12-under par, four shots ahead of U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett. Among those still on the course was Jon Rahm at 9 under through nine holes. Tiger Woods was hovering around the cut line through 11 holes.

It’s the first time since the November 2020 Masters the second round was not completed until Saturday morning. That was due to a three-hour delay earlier in the tournament.

___

4:30 p.m.

Play has been suspended for a second time due to weather at Augusta National, where two large pine tress have fallen on the course apparently due to high winds. It is unclear if any patrons were injured.

It wasn’t raining when the horn sounded, but the threat of lightning and stormy weather brought play to a halt at 4:22. Many fans remained seated after the horn sounded.

The first weather delay lasted for 21 minutes before players were allowed to resume play.

Brooks Koepka is leading, in the clubhouse at 12 under after completing his 36 holes.

___

3:30 p.m.

After a short delay because of threatening weather, the second round of the Masters has resumed.

The fans were told to evacuate the course, but most had not even made it off the grounds of Augusta National before officials gave the all-clear.

The delay was just 21 minutes.

As soon as the horn sounded, Tiger Woods tapped in a short putt at the par-5 eighth for his first birdie of the day.

He’s at 2 over and flirting with the cut line as he approaches the turn.

3:25 p.m.

With dark clouds looming all around Augusta National, play has been suspended at the Masters.

It wasn’t raining when the horn sounded, but the threat of lightning and stormy weather brought play to a halt at 3:07 and fans were evacuated from the course

Brooks Koepka is among those who’ve completed the second round. He shot a 5=under 67 to push his score to 12-under 132 at the midway point of the tournament.

The biggest surprises of the day are Sam Bennett and Rory McIlroy.

Bennett is turning in one of the great performances by an amateur, posting a second straight 68 to stay within four shots of the lead.

McIlroy came in as one of the favorites and looking to complete a career Grand Slam. But it looks like he won’t even make it to the weekend, struggling to a 77 that leaves him at 5-over 149 through 26 holes — three shots off the projected cut line.

Tiger Woods is also struggling just to make the cut. He’s at 3 over as he plays the eighth hole.

2:10 p.m.

Sam Bennett is showing no signs of fading under the bright lights of the Masters.

The amateur from Madisonville, Texas is actually moving up the leaderboard at Augusta National.

He has put together back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th holes to move into second place at 8 under through 32 holes, four shots behind clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka.

The 23-year-old Bennett is flirting with the Masters’ 36-hole amateur record of 9 under set by Ken Venturi in 1956. He has four holes left to play in round two.

Bennett opened with a first round 68 on Thursday and has continued to stay hot with five birdies and one bogey so far on Day 2. The Texas A&M star has shown impressive accuracy, hitting 92% of his fairways (23 of 25).

___

1:20 p.m.

Brooks Koepka took advantage of the early prime playing conditions at Augusta National, shooting a bogey-free round of 67 to move to 12-under for the tournament, five shots ahead of the rest of the field.

Several golfers still have yet to tee off, including first round co-leader Jon Rahm, who is 7 under. The other first round leader, Viktor Hovland just got underway.

But they will have some work to do to catch Koepka, who played particularly well on the par 5s. He was 5 under on those four holes and even par on the rest of the course.

Koepka has won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship twice but is zeroing in on a first Masters win after finishing second here in 2019. He shot 65 on Thursday to tie for the first round lead and has only one bogey in 36 holes.

___

12:55 p.m.

Tiger Woods is set to take the course at Augusta National for his second round, looking to extend his 22-year streak of making the cut. The five-time champion has never missed the cut at the Masters as a professional.

Woods shot a 2-over 74 on Thursday, which left him nine shots behind leader Brooks Koepka.

By the time he tees off, he could be 14 shots back with Koepka surging up the leaderboard.

___

12:30 p.m.

Rory McIlroy is in danger of being sent home from the Masters before the weekend.

Hardly what anyone expected from one of the favorites for the green jacket.

McIlroy has stunningly bogeyed four of the first seven holes in the second round, on a day when many players are taking advantage of favorable scoring conditions before a storm front moves in at Augusta National.

McIlroy is at 4 over for the tournament, a staggering 16 strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka.

Koepka, a four-time major champion who now plays on the upstart LIV Golf tour, is four shots ahead of the field after a birdie at th par-5 15th pushed his score to 12 under.

Jason Day is the closest challenger.

___

11:55 a.m.

Brooks Koepka is now four strokes ahead in the second round of the Masters.

Koepka made a short birdie putt at the par-5 13th hole after skipping his second shot through the green. He two-putted from the fringe, pushing his score for the tournament to 11 under.

The 36-hole record is a 14-under 130, set by Jordan Spieth in 2015 on his way to the green jacket.

Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the most prominent players from the upstart LIV Golf Tour, is looking to score a huge victory for the Saudi-backed league.

The Masters is the first major clash between the established PGA Tour and LIV, which has 17 of its players remaining in the field after Kevin Na withdrew.

Koepka began the day tied at 7 under with Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Spain Jon Rahm, who both have afternoon tee times. Australian Jason Day has also moved to 7 under as he makes the turn.

___

11:05 a.m.

Brooks Koepka is putting some distance on the Masters field, making the turn at 3 under for the day and 10 under overall.

The 2019 runner-up, who’s now one of the highest-profile players on the breakaway LIV Golf tour, made an eagle at the par-5 eighth hole to extend his lead to three shots.

Koepka began the day tied with Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Spain’s Jon Rahm, who both have afternoon tee times.

Jason Day is also on the move. The Aussie is 2 under for the round after seven holes, giving him a 7-under total that pushed him even with Hovland and Rahm for the second spot on the leaderboard.

No one else is closer than five strokes behind Koepka.

___

10 a.m.

Brooks Koepka was among the early starters for the second round of the Masters, and a birdie at the par-5 second and a couple of nice par saves moved him ahead of first-round co-leaders Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm.

Kopeka, who finished one shot behind winner Tiger Woods in 2019, is setting the pace for the contingent from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit. But the most well-known defector from the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson, also opened solidly with 71 and added a birdie at the first Friday to reach 2 under for the championship.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler began the day at 4 under. He’s in a group with U.S. Amateur champ Sam Bennett, who was also 4 under, and the only one of the seven amateurs to break par.

Augusta National produced plenty of red numbers Thursday, but more challenging hole locations have made the course play harder for the second round. And that’s before wind and rain that is expected to arrive later Friday.

Hovland and Rahm could get the brunt of that weather. Both are in the final four groups of the day.

___

7:30 a.m.

The second round of the Masters is underway, with tee times shifted up a half-hour because of an approaching storm front.

The potential for heavy rainfall and much colder temperatures heading into the weekend is a big topic of discussion among players wondering how it will affect conditions at Augusta National.

The opening round was played on a balmy spring day with temperatures climbing to 85 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius).

Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead after shooting 7-under 65s.

It should be another warm day for the second round, but temperatures will plummet as the rain moves in. The high Saturday is only expected to reach 52 degrees (11 degrees Celsius).

Keep an eye on Tigers Woods, who has never missed the Masters cut as a professional. He struggled to a 74 in the opening round and can’t afford another bad round if he hopes to make his 23rd consecutive cut.

If he does, it would tie the tournament record shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports