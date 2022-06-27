WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

7:30 p.m.

Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon runner-up, pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament because of illness.

The All England Club announced Cilic’s withdrawal on Monday and said he will be replaced in the draw by 123rd-ranked Nuno Borges of Portugal.

Borges lost during qualifying for Wimbledon. Now he will face Mackenzie McDonald of the United States in the first round of the main draw on Tuesday.

Cilic was coming off a semifinal run at the French Open earlier this month. That made him the fifth active man to complete a full set of semifinal appearances at all four major tournaments, joining Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

___

7:15 p.m.

Hubert Hurkacz came into Wimbledon as a contender for the title. He’ll leave after the first round.

The seventh-seeded Pole lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) on No. 3 Court on the opening day of the tournament.

The 25-year-old Hurkacz beat Roger Federer a year ago on Centre Court en route to the semifinals. He then prepared for Wimbledon by beating top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the final of the grass-court event in Halle, Germany.

Federer isn’t in the field this year after a series of knee operations and Medvedev is missing the tournament because all players from Russia and Belarus are banned over the war in Ukraine.

___

4:10 p.m.

Novak Djokovic needed one set more than expected to reach the second round at Wimbledon.

The top-seeded Serb, a six-time champion at the All England Club, beat Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Kwon played well with the roof closed on the main stadium, but Djokovic improved midway through the third set.

It was Djokovic’s 80th victory at the All England Club, making him the first man or woman to have won at least that many matches at each of the four major tournaments.

___

2:20 p.m.

Alison Riske became the first player to reach the second round at Wimbledon.

The 28th-seeded American beat Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland 6-2, 6-4 on Court 10.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced a short time later, completing her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

Jabeur reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club last year and won a grass-court title in Berlin heading into this year’s tournament.

___

11:45 a.m.

The first rain delay at Wimbledon came about 40 minutes into the opening day of the tournament.

A light rain began to fall at the All England Club at about 11:40 a.m. and play on 15 courts was suspended.

Centre Court and No. 1 Court at Wimbledon both have a retractable roof, but play doesn’t start in those stadiums until later in the day.

___

10:40 a.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will take the traditional spot in the first match at Centre Court on the opening day of Wimbledon.

The six-time champion, who has won the last three men’s singles titles at the All England Club, will face 81st-ranked Kwon Soon-woo in the first round.

A victory would be Djokovic’s 80th at the All England Club, which would make him the first man or woman to have won at least that many matches at each of the four major tournaments.

Two locals will fill the other slots in the main stadium.

Emma Raducanu, who won the U.S. Open at the age of 18 last September, will be next on Centre Court, facing Alison Van Utyvanck of Belgium. Then comes Andy Murray, a three-time major champion who won the Wimbledon title in both 2013 and 2016. He will play James Duckworth of Australia.

Other former Grand Slam champions slated to play on Day 1 include Angelique Kerber, Stan Wawrinka and Jelena Ostapenko.

___

