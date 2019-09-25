Athlete of the Week: CVU’s Maryn Askew

Maryn Askew has been a pivotal reason for the CVU girls’ soccer teams success.

The Redhawks have taken home division I state titles in 2017 and 2018. Askew has been the starting goalie since her freshman season in 2016.

CVU is a dynasty when it comes to high school sports. Maryn is also a member of the girls’ basketball team where she helped the Redhawks secure state championships in 2016 and 2017.

“I think for all of my sports, I think being goalie is most difficult. There’s so much of a responsibility on you back there. It’s so stressful at points” said Askew.

Spending four years as the starting goalie Maryn built strong relationships with her team.

“She leads in so many ways, through her work ethic through her attitude. Through her approach she brings every day. Again, so the kids, everyone feeds off her and she brings us.. she’s just a tremendous leader” said head coach Stan Williams.

Maryn puts her leadership to the test when shes in the net waiting for action.

“I’m very vocal with my group. I make my presence known I guess. But, it’s a lot of responsibility, and for me that’s good. We all need to learn how to take up hard roles” said Askew.

Maryn is multi-talented. She is a three-sport athlete and her priority is singing. She typically sings the national anthem at her games and blows the audience away.

You can learn more about Maryn and her accomplishments in the video above.

