Athlete of the Week: South Burlington’s Kristen Precourt

The South Burlington girls’ volleyball team is in the middle of a very successful season, thanks in part to junior setter Kristen Precourt.

The Wolves’ star setter has been playing volleyball since 7th grade, and she took to the sport very quickly.

“She is phenomenal,” said Kerry Shackett, South Burlington co-head coach.

“I don’t know if there’s a setter in Vermont like her. She is so strategic, she’s smart, she understands the game of volleyball. She just naturally gets it.”

The Wolves’ other co-head coach, Kelly Mahl, concurred.

“She’s really supportive of her teammates. She can read all of our players really well, so if someone is having a down moment or getting too hyped up, she can help support her teammates in that moment,” Mahl added.

Kristen also serves as the president of South Burlington High School’s Coalition for Community Service.

