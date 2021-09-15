Athlete of the Week: CVU’s Holden Batchelder

Champlain Valley boys’ soccer standout Holden Batchelder has shown leadership skills on and off the pitch. The senior forward led the Redhawks to victory over Burr and Burton in CVU’s home opener.

“He’s always been very good as a one-on-one player, always a really dangerous with the ball and that’s been the case for a long time. This year it’s more of talking to other kids, leading by example on and off the field” said Holden’s head coach Rob Cole.

Holden shared that it’s an honor to be a part of the Redhawks program for a third season.

“This team has a crazy legacy from my freshman and sophomore year. This team was undefeated and didn’t lose a single game. This year I’m looking to continue the legacy and do it for everyone I’ve been playing with for these years” said Batchelder.

Holden is planning on closing out his competitive soccer career with the Redhawks for his senior season.

“I’m leaning towards this is going to be my last year. I’ve come to terms with that and it’s really helping me this season just knowing that this is the last time I’m gonna play soccer. It’s really motivating me” added Batchelder.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Athlete of the Week Holden Batchelder.