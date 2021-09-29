Athlete of the Week: Essex’s Oliver Orvis

Essex senior running back Oliver Orvis is a standout on and off the field. The senior captain displays leadership skills while being a key member of the Hornets’ offense.

“I’ll take 100 Oliver’s any day of the week. He does the right thing off the field and he does the right thing on the field. He’s a good student in school and he’s one of our leaders for those reasons” said Essex football head coach Marty Richards.

Head coach Richards noted that just in the short time from the beginning of the season to now, he’s noticed Oliver’s growth as a leader and capability to be more vocal with the team.

“I’m a lot more confident in myself and my abilities. I feel like I can go out on the field and perform no matter what” added Orvis.

Watch the video above to learn about Local 22/44’s Athlete of the Week Oliver Orvis.