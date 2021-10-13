Athlete of the Week: South Burlington’s Sumner Nenninger

SBHS senior Sumner Nenninger is bound for Division I Elon University, but his team has known he was headed down that road for a while.

“His sophomore year, I knew he would be a special player,” SBHS boys’ soccer head coach Adolphe Lumumba said.

As a four-year varsity soccer player, Nenninger made it his mission to get more playing time after his freshman year ended.

“From there, he just took off,” Lumumba said.

Nenninger’s longtime teammate Luke Fitzgerald saw that same potential in him, but even sooner.

“If I’m being honest, it was probably middle school. He started taking soccer really seriously. That was his thing,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s been something he’s been on track for a really look time.”

That track leads to Elon following Nenninger’s senior year, and and while he said North Carolina was a big selling point his commitment, he is excited to be a Vermonter playing at the next level.

“It’s just amazing,” Nenninger said. “Since I was five or seven years old, I’ve always wanted to be the best, and it’s great that I get to represent our state and my team. I’m just so thankful for that.”