Balanced effort propels UVM women’s hoops past Hartford

Cats get back in win column against winless Hawks

Vermont never trailed in Saturday’s win against Hartford in Patrick Gym.

Four Catamounts scored in double figures as UVM took down Hartford 62-51 and swept the season series against their conference foe.

UVM senior guard Josie Larkins (Lincroft, N.J.) led all scorers with 19 points in the win, while fellow senior Hanna Crymble (Champlin, Minn.) tacked on 18 of her own.

The Cats are still chasing .500 at 11-13 this season, and 5-6 in the America East, while Hartford is still searching for its first win at 0-24.

Vermont goes back on the road to battle New Hampshire on Wednesday, February 12 for an early 11 a.m. start time.