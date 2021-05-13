“Balanced team” effort has been key to UVM men’s lacrosse’s success this year

UVM head coach Chris Feifs has acknowledged that there’s something special about the way his team is built this season.

“Not that we haven’t had great talent and really tough guys. We’ve had great defenses, we’ve had great offenses. Certainly great offensive players like Ian MacKay, Ben French and Rob Hudson. The list goes on,” Feifs said. “But across the board, just having a more balanced team has put us in a great position to be more competitive down the stretch.”

In addition to being a balanced team, UVM’s offensive output has fueled much of its success. This season, the Cats boast four players with over 40 points and two 30-plus goal scorers; two things the 2019 team did not have with an extra two games played.

The offense will be tested in a big way as we get closer to Vermont’s NCAA tournament debut. UVM is set to meet Maryland in College Park on Sunday, May 16 at 2:30 p.m.