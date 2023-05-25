Plattsburgh, NY – Plattsburgh State Women’s Track & Field standout, Janyll Barber has had a great collegiate career, one that she hopes ends on a high note.

The Saranac High grad, has taken what she has learned a short drive from her college, and turned it into one of the best careers any Cardinal hurdler has ever had. She set school records in both the 100 and 400 meter hurdles at Plattsburgh State.

Now Barber will head to the outdoor track and field national championships, in Rochester, NY.

She will first compete on Thursday night, in the 400 meter preliminaries, and would advance to the 400 meter final, on Saturday.

Hear from her on the upcoming championships, in the video above.