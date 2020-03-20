Basketball refs from Vermont game test positive for COVID-19

America East conference released a statement that referees who were on the floor during Vermont men’s basketball game against Maine have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, March 8th the Catamounts hosted the Black Bears in an America East playoff game. America East did not reveal when officials were tested or if they were contagious while in Burlington.

The conference released this statement:

The health and safety of our fans and communities is paramount. Out of an abundance of caution, we, in conjunction with the Collegiate Officiating Consortium of which we are a member, are notifying the public that we are aware of two persons on the floor during tournament games who have tested positive for COVID-19. The America East has directly communicated with its membership, including the two institutions listed below:

One or both of these persons were on the floor for the following games:

Saturday, March 7: Maine at Vermont at Patrick Gym (Burlington, VT) – America East Tournament quarterfinal

Monday, March 9: UIC vs. Wright State at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN) – Horizon League Tournament semifinal

Tuesday, March 10: Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament 1st round

Wednesday, March 11: Manhattan vs. Siena at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal