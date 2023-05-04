Peru, NY – Week 2 for the Flag Football season continued with Beekmantown playing at the Peru Nighthawks.

Peru picked up a road win in the season opener, while the eagles were looking for their first under the Friday night lights.

1st half, beekmantown already in front, when Grace McCasland gets a pick six…her second touchdown of the game. Then after her *3rd* touchdown of the game, eagles go for one, Payton Parliament connects with Jalen McDonald…26-0.

Beekmantown’s opening drive of the second half, Parliament with an 18 yard toss to Jillian Hagadorn…32-0, and then they continue to build on that, with a T-D pass to Natalie stone.

