Plattsburgh, NY – The Beekmantown boy’s hockey team left for the New York State Tournament on Friday morning, and were sent off in grand fashion.

Thanks to the support the boy’s hockey program receives, local fire departments and law enforcement agencies escorted the boy’s bus to interstate 89 on their way to Brewster, NY.

It was kept a secret to surprise the boys, who then drove past their waiting fans and parents to wish the boys the best this weekend.

The boy’s play at 4pm Saturday, March 4th.

More on the story and hear from coach Frechette, in the video above.