Some of the final high school hockey games of the year, saw the Beekmantown & Rice Memorial boy’s teams win their final games for 2023.

The Rice Green Knights started the day up in Rouses Point, getting a very big road win verse the Northeastern Clinton Cougars, while the Eagles got a 1-0 win at the Saranac Spartans in what is expected to be a possible Section 7 Championship match up once again.

Full highlights from both games, in the video above.