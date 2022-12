Plattsburgh – For the 1st time in 4 years, the Beekmantown Eagle boy’s hockey team won the annual Applebees Winter Classic.

The Eagles, who won on day 1 of the tournament, 6-1, would take care of busisness on Sunday’s day 2, with a dominating 12-1 victory over GMSVS.

Beekmantown led 2-0 after the 1st period, and would only pull away from there, with a plethora of 2nd period scores.

Ken Drake has highlights and talks with the team in the video above.