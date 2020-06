Former Cats star played in German league in 2018-19

Two-time America East Player of the Year Trae Bell-Haynes is going back to Germany.

The former UVM standout has signed with the Crailsheim Merlins of Basketball Bundesliga.

Most recently, Bell-Haynes played a season with the Helsinki Seagulls of the Finnish Korisliiga, where he averaged 12.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Toronto native spent his first stint in Basketball Bundesliga with the Frankfurt Skyliners.