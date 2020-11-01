Bellows Falls field hockey tops CVU to recapture D1 crown

Terriers bounce back after 2019 finals loss

The unbeaten Terriers got back to their winning ways in Saturday’s state title game.

Bellows Falls junior Grace Bazin tallied a pair of third-period goals while junior keeper Jaia Caron pitched the shut out in a 2-0 championship victory over CVU.

“We fought all season for this,” Caron said. “They’re like my family. I didn’t want to disappoint them.”

The win marked Bellows Falls’ fifth field hockey championship in the past six years, including divisions two and three. The team finished this campaign a perfect 11-0.

Champlain Valley’s stretch of misfortune continues, as the Redhawks have come up short in all five of their finals appearances since winning the state title in 2009.

