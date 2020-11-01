Bellows Falls field hockey tops CVU to recapture D1 crown

The unbeaten Terriers got back to their winning ways in Saturday’s state title game.

Bellows Falls junior Grace Bazin tallied a pair of third-period goals while junior keeper Jaia Caron pitched the shut out in a 2-0 championship victory over CVU.

“We fought all season for this,” Caron said. “They’re like my family. I didn’t want to disappoint them.”

The win marked Bellows Falls’ fifth field hockey championship in the past six years, including divisions two and three. The team finished this campaign a perfect 11-0.

Champlain Valley’s stretch of misfortune continues, as the Redhawks have come up short in all five of their finals appearances since winning the state title in 2009.