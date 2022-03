Ben Shungu was named as a finalist for the Lou Henson Award. The award is given to the nation’s top D-1 Mid-Major Player.

He was also named to the Lou-Henson All-America team. The graduate guard is the first Catamount to be named to the All-America team since Trae Bell Haynes in 2018. The Vermont Native scored over a 1,000 points in a Catamounts jersey, only the 42nd player in UVM to reach the thousand point milestone.

The winner of the Lou Henson Award will be announced on Friday, April 1st.