BFA Fairfax stays perfect with win over Mill River

Sports

Bullets power past Minutemen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Fairfax Bullets entered week 7 with a perfect 6-0 record in Division III. The Bullets hosted Mill River for a match up Saturday afternoon.

The Bullets opened up a 16-0 lead in the first four minutes to set the momentum for the game.

BFA ultimately took down Mill River 60-28 on their home field and improve to 7-0.

You can see all the action in the video above.

For more highlights from around the region in Week 7 click here: https://www.mychamplainvalley.com/sports/high-school-huddle-week-7-part-1/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Sports

More Sports