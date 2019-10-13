BFA Fairfax stays perfect with win over Mill River

The Fairfax Bullets entered week 7 with a perfect 6-0 record in Division III. The Bullets hosted Mill River for a match up Saturday afternoon.

The Bullets opened up a 16-0 lead in the first four minutes to set the momentum for the game.

BFA ultimately took down Mill River 60-28 on their home field and improve to 7-0.

