BFA-St. Albans boys’ hockey tops CVU in possible D1 title game

The lone goal of the contest stood up for the Bobwhites in Saturday night’s semifinal (for now) against CVU.

Senior defender Colby Morin found the net on a screened shot from the point to give BFA an early 1-0 lead, and the Redhawks’ offense couldn’t find an equalizer throughout regulation.

CVU keeper Jack Averill turned in a brilliant effort and stopped several grade-A chances in the contest, but the Bobwhites came away with the 1-0 win.

Whether it’ll count as a state title remains to be seen, but for now @BFA_Athletics boys’ hockey sure is celebrating like champs!



Bobwhites tackle @CvuAthletics 1-0 pic.twitter.com/XUYiBAxf77 — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) March 20, 2021

Just before game time, news broke that the top-seeded Essex boys would be sidelined due to COVID, but the Hornets are not yet officially ruled out of state title contention. The Vermont Principals’ Association will meet on Monday to determine a plan, and Essex will quarantine in the meantime. As of right now, the D1 championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24.