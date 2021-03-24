BFA St. Albans boys’ hockey wins D1 title back-to-back

The #1 Essex boys’ hockey team faced #2 BFA St. Albans in the division one title game on Wednesday evening.

The BFA Bobwhites opened scoring with a goal by Christian Vallee to give BFA a 1-0 lead. In the same period, Levi Webb chipped in a rebound to give the Bobwhites a 2-0 advantage over Essex.

The Bobwhites held a 2-0 lead into the second period. With four minutes remaining in the second frame, Essex’s Matthew Line ripped a shot on net and sophomore Andrew Forcier poked in the rebound at the pipe.

In the third period, both BFA and Essex tallied another goal. The Bobwhites ultimately defeated the Hornets 3-2 to claim back-to-back division I titles.