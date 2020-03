BFA St. Albans earned its 19th division I crown in a 4-1 win over Stowe.

The Bobwhites started out firing, at the end of the first period BFA led 2-0. The first two goals came from Caden Hart and Matt Merrill.

At the start of the second period, Caden Hart notched BFA’s third goal of the game. The Bobwhites led 3-0.

Stowe outshot BFA 24-20.