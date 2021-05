The Comets were too much to handle in Friday’s interdivisional matchup in St. Albans.

D1 BFA controlled play in a 12-6 decision over the D2 Hilltoppers heading into its last game of the home stand.

Comets close out the three-game stretch with a battle against Spaulding on Tuesday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m.

SJA fell to 4-3 this season, and the Hilltoppers stay on the road to play Rice Memorial on Tuesday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m.