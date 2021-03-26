BFA-St. Albans, Proctor named girls’ hoops champs in D1, D4

Two girls’ hoops squads are taking home hardware a day earlier than expected.

The Vermont Principals’ Association released a statement on Friday giving the D1 title to BFA-St. Albans and the D4 title to Proctor after both teams’ respective opponents had to back out with COVID-related issues.

BFA-St. Albans was set to face eleventh-seeded Rice Memorial on Saturday, while Proctor was scheduled to take on Danville.

In its statement, the VPA insisted, “all schools knew this was the process at the beginning of the tournament,” and also that, “the only blame is to the virus.”

Read the VPA’s full press release here.

The D2 and D3 girls’ championship game are still set to be played as scheduled on Saturday, March 27. D2 will be played at 2 p.m. and D3 will tip off at 5 p.m.