BFA-St. Albans softball coach Berthiaume becomes first ever to 500 wins

Longtime BFA head coach Richard “Bert” Berthiaume didn’t have much time to worry about the result in Friday’s milestone-reaching win over Burlington.

The Comets scored four runs in the first, none of them by way of base hits, and added many more in the innings to come as BFA-St. Albans scored a 16-0 win and clinched Berthiaume’s career 500th.

Berthiaume, who began his BFA tenure in 1987, became the first softball coach in Vermont history to reach the 500-win mark, and after the game he reflected on all the athletes he’s been able to coach.

“I’ve had 270 kids who have put on the uniform for me at the varsity level and I’m so proud of all of them,” Berthiaume said. “They’re all part of the last 35 years we’ve had together. Hopefully the all feel the pride in what we’ve accomplished through the years.”

In his tenure, “Bert” has only coached BFA to two losing seasons, one of which came in his first year at the helm. His team most recently won the D1 state title in 2019; a title the Comets will finally be able to defend this season.