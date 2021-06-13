BFA St. Albans softball earns back-to-back D1 crowns

No. 2 BFA St. Albans secured its ninth state title in a 7-4 win over No. 4 Essex.

The Hornets struck first with a two-run home run from Jessica Rose. The Hornets held a 2-0 advantage until the bottom of the first inning.

BFA’s Maren McGinn sent a shot off the pitchers glove, Taylor Baldwin scored and put the Comets on the board. Essex led 2-1.

In the bottom of the second inning, McGinn knocked a base hit out to deep center for an RBI double. Cora Thomas and Mackenzie Moore scored and BFA St. Albans took a 4-2 lead over the Hornets. The Comets never trailed again.

The Comets racked in three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to ultimately take down Essex 7-4.

BFA St. Albans earned its second straight division I title and ninth overall.