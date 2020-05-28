BFA’s Meghan Connor named Gatorade VT Softball POY

2019-20 Gatorade Vermont softball player of the year goes to Meghan Connor, catcher from BFA St. Albans. Connor finished with a .512 batting average and set school records for hits (103), home runs (23) and RBI (113). She led the Comets to a state title in 2019.

Connor has maintained a 3.53 GPA, she will attend Endicott College and play softball. She has volunteered for the Special Olympics, a suicide-prevention initiative, food-donation drives and youth sports programs.

Connor is the sixth Gatorade Vermont Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Bellows Free Academy.

You can read the full press release from Gatorade here.